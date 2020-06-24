Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez says he has tested negative for coronavirus after second screening | Cricket News





Mohammad Hafeez says he has tested negative for coronavirus after a second screening

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez has tested negative for coronavirus – per day after the country’s cricket board said he was among 10 players within their squad to tour England who had been infected.

All-rounder Hafeez, 39, said in a tweet that a subsequent examination at a private laboratory in Lahore had cleared him and his category of Covid-19.

After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as second opinion & for satisfaction I personally went along to Test it again alongside my family and here I along with my all members of the family are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep all of us safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/qy0QgUvte0 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020

Pakistan are due to depart for Manchester on Sunday and will enter quarantine before three Tests and as many T20 internationals in August and September.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced earlier this week that, along with Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf had tested positive for coronavirus.

Shadab Khan (L) has tested positive for Covid-19

Players who have tested positive will stay in Pakistan until the end of their quarantine period and, if found negative after further testing, will visit England using a commercial flight.

Speaking before a lot of Pakistan’s coronavirus test results were revealed, England managing director of cricket Ashley Giles remained confident the tour would just do it.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan has also insisted that Pakistan’s trip to England remains “very much on track”.