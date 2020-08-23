Pakistan’s FM rushes to China after Saudi snubs its top army chief – Middle East Monitor

The historic alliance in between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan looks to be under extreme stress in the moving sand of Middle Eastern politics. Earlier today, Islamabad’s effort to repair work relations with Riyadh was snubbed byCrown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman The de facto ruler of the kingdom declined to meet Army Chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, who remained in the Gulf state to heal ties in between the 2 nations.

Meanwhile, the guy who was at the centre of the row, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, rushed off to China right away after Bajawa was rejected an audience with Bin Salman in what appears to be an objective to cement Beijing’s assistance over significant diplomacy issues of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal government.

“I am leaving on a very important visit to China,” Qureshi is reported stating in a video message ahead of his departureto China “I had a discussion with the prime minister regarding this visit yesterday. My delegation will represent the stance of the political and military leadership of the country. I am hopeful that my meeting with Foreign Minister Wang will prove to be beneficial for both countries.”

Amongst the problems that are slated to be gone over by the Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers at a conference at the island resort of Hainan, is the development …