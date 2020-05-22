Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi | World news

A passenger plane belonging to the state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port metropolis of Karachi, in line with the spokesman for the nation’s civil aviation authority.

There had been no instant stories on the variety of casualties. The plane arriving from the japanese metropolis of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and 7 crew members, Abdul Sattar Khokhar stated.

Local tv stories confirmed smoke coming from the path of the airport. Ambulances had been on their approach to the scene.

More follows …