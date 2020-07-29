Pakistani man on trial for blasphemy shot dead in court

Blasphemy is lawfully punishable by death in Pakistan, though nobody has actually been performed for it. However, allegations of blasphemy have actually frequently caused violent attacks.

Video shared on social networks of the grisly scene programs Naseem’s body dropped over the court’s seats.

The individual who eliminated Naseem has actually just been determined asKhalid It was unclear how Khalid brought a packed weapon into the court.

Naseem was very first implicated of blasphemy by a teen called Awais Malik.

Naseem and Malik struck up a relationship online while Naseem was in the UnitedStates Malik told the BBC that he and Naseem had actually satisfied in individual at a mall in Pakistan to discuss his views on faith. The discussion was worrying sufficient for Malik to go to the authorities and open a case versus Naseem.

Naseem was born into the Ahmadi sect however had actually left it and after that declared to be a prophet himself.

The Ahmadis are a maltreated minority in Pakistan and have actually been victims of the nation’s drastic laws. There have to do with half a million Ahmadis in Pakistan, according to a research study by Human Rights Watch.

The Ahmadi neighborhood leader recommended to the BBC that Naseem had actually been psychologically ill and had actually submitted videos on social networks declaring to be a messiah.