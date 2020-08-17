Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa shows up to participate in the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad



RIYADH (Reuters) – Pakistan’s army chief shown up in Saudi Arabia on Monday in the middle of a row in between the 2 nations that has actually threatened Riyadh’s monetary lifeline to Islamabad.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s go to was “primarily military-affairs oriented,” the Pakistani army spokesperson stated.

But Pakistani military and federal government authorities have actually informed Reuters that Bajwa would utilize his great workplaces to attempt to soothe the scenario that if not reversed might severely injure Pakistan’s reserve bank foreign reserves.

A standard ally, Saudi Arabia offered Pakistan a $3 billion loan and $3.2 billion oil credit center to assist its balance of payments crisis in late 2018.

Irked by Islamabad needs for Riyadh to assemble a top-level conference to emphasize arch-rival India’s declared human rights offenses in the challenged Kashmir area, Saudi Arabia has actually required Pakistan to repay $1 billion too soon and is requiring another $1 billion of the loan.

Riyadh has likewise not reacted to Pakistani demands to extend the oil center, military and financing ministry authorities have actually informedReuters

The head of Pakistan’s …