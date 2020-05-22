Pakistani airliner crashes with over 100 on board

Fareed Khan/AP

A pilot on Pakistan International Airline flight 8303 instructed air site visitors management in Karachi he misplaced engines earlier than the airplane crashed on Friday.

In an audio recording of plane communications obtained by CNN, from a Pakistani authorities supply, the pilot could be heard talking with air site visitors management about his method earlier than saying, “We are proceeding direct, we have lost engines.”

The Airbus A320 is a twin engine plane.

A spokesman for the federal government owned airline, Pakistan International Airlines, Abdullah Khan confirms the authenticity of the recording.

On the recording, air site visitors management asks the pilot to substantiate a stomach touchdown. The pilot’s response is inaudible.

It is unclear why they’re discussing a stomach touchdown.

Just a few seconds later the pilot could be heard giving a number of Mayday calls adopted by a response from air site visitors management that each runways are clear to land.

The audio then cuts off.