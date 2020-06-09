Pakistan tour of England grows even more likely as Younis Khan named batting coach | Cricket News





Pakistan have appointed Younis Khan as batting coach for his or her proposed tour of England

Pakistan’s proposed tour of England has grown even more likely after the aspect appointed Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed as members of their teaching employees for the journey.

England are hoping to welcome Pakistan for 3 Tests and as many T20Is later this summer season after the completion of the three-Test collection in opposition to West Indies, which begins on July 8.

Pakistan’s tour, pushed again from its preliminary slot because of the coronavirus pandemic, has not been formally introduced as but however ought to it go forward then Younis will work with the workforce’s batsmen.

The 42-year-old is Pakistan’s main run-scorer in Test cricket, hitting 10,099 runs and 34 a whole bunch between his debut in 2000 and when he retired in 2017, together with 218 in opposition to England at The Oval in 2016.

Mushtaq Ahmed will serve as Pakistan’s spin-bowling coach for the tour – the 49-year-old claimed 185 Test wickets together with his leg-spin and has since labored with England’s spinners in a training capability.

Younis and Mushtaq will work alongside head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

For me, there has by no means been a much bigger honour and a greater feeling than to symbolize my nation and I really feel privileged to have been once more provided the chance to serve it for a difficult however thrilling tour of England. Younis Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board chief govt Wasim Khan stated: “I’m delighted that somebody of the stature and unimaginable batting report of Younis Khan has agreed to hitch the Pakistan cricket set-up as batting coach.

“When I spoke with him, his dedication and enthusiasm to take up this project and serve his nation was by no means unsure and he jumped on the alternative.

“Younis’ work ethics, commitment to match preparation, game awareness and tactics in the English conditions will be invaluable.

“Mushtaq is aware of the English circumstances as effectively as anybody, having spent quite a bit of time taking part in county cricket and dealing with the England cricket workforce.

“Apart from guiding the spinners and playing a mentor’s role, Mushtaq can be helpful to Misbah in match planning and preparations.”