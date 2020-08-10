Pakistan teen feted for killing U.S. blasphemy suspect By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters People chant mottos in favour of a guy who, according to the Pakistani cops, is thought of killing U.S. nationwide Tahir Ahmed Naseem throughout a case at a judicial complex, in a demonstration rally requiring his release, in Peshawar,



By Umar Farooq and Jibran Ahmad

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) – Faisal Khan, a 15- year-old Pakistani, beams for selfies with legal representatives and cops. Thousands hail him in the streets as a “holy warrior.”

His claim to adulation? Allegedly assassinating in open court an American implicated of blasphemy, a capital criminal activity in this Islamic republic.

Khan is charged with murder, which likewise brings a death sentence. But while legal representatives line up to safeguard him, the lawyer for Tahir Naseem, the U.S. person, has actually gone into hiding.

The teen, according to authorities and witnesses, made it through 3 security checkpoints on his method into a courtroom in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on July 29, took out a handgun and fired several shots into Naseem, 57, at a bail hearing.

Naseem passed away on the area, observers spattered with his blood.

His killing got international headings, put a fresh spotlight on Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and drew criticism from abroad, even as lots of in the nation …