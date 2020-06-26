Pakistan prime minister says US ‘martyred’ Usama bin Laden

“I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Usama Bin Laden, martyred him,” Khan mentioned, in keeping with the BBC.

Khan used the phrase “shaheed” — a reverential Arabic time period for a martyr of Islam, the BBC reported.

Bin Laden, the masterminded of the 9/11 terror assaults, was hiding out in Pakistan when Navy SEALs killed him in a nighttime raid within the navy garrison city of Abbottabad on May 2, 2011.

The BBC reported that opposition chief and former Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif criticized Khan, calling Bin Laden an “ultimate terrorist.”

“He destroyed my nation, and [Khan] is calling him a martyr,” Asif mentioned in parliament.

The BBC reported that high-profile Pakistani activist Meena Gabeena tweeted, “Muslims all over the world are struggling because of the discrimination they face due to recent terrorism and our PM makes it worse by calling [Bin Laden] a martyr of Islam!”

Khan’s spoke as Pakistan’s international workplace rejected a U.S. State Department report accusing Pakistan of harboring regionally-focused terrorist teams, the BBC reported.

Critics have branded the prime minister “Taliban Khan.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.