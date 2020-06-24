Pakistan plane crashed killing 97 because pilots were not ‘focused’ due to coronavirus, says minister

An initial probe into the plane crash near Karachi last month that killed 97 people has found the pilots did not precisely carry out a couple of procedures and were not “focused” because of coronavirus, Pakistan’s aviation minister has said.

Investigators put the crash down to human error, blaming negligence from both pilots and air traffic controllers, as opposed to any technical fault, Ghulam Sarwar Khan told parliament on Wednesday.

He said the Airbus A320 was “100 per cent fit” to fly at the time of the crash, which killed all but two of the 99 people on board.





Pakistan International Airlines flight PK8303 was on a routine domestic service between Lahore and Karachi when it crashed on approach to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on 22 May.

