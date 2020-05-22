Pakistan plane crash: Airbus jet comes down near Karachi airport

A passenger jet flying from Lahore to Karachi has crashed into buildings near Karachi Airport, with many casualties reported.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK303 was on a routine home service between the nation’s two largest cities.

The Airbus A320 was virtually on the finish of a routine 90-minute flight when crashed as on the strategy to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

There had been discrepancies over reviews of the variety of passengers, with a spokesperson for PIA, the provider in query, telling Reuters information company there have been 107 on board.

ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces, reported {that a} paramilitary power is concerned within the rescue and that personnel have cordoned off the realm.

Footage on native TV information channels exhibits numerous individuals gathered near the location of crash, in addition to some broken homes.

The nationwide airline grounded flights in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It started restricted providers once more on 16 May.

PIA has suffered two different deadly occasions previously six years. In 2014, one passenger died when an Airbus A310 from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia was struck by bullets on the strategy to Peshawar in Pakistan.

In December 2016, a home flight from Chitral to Islamabad crashed on a hillside with the lack of all 47 passengers and crew on board.