Pakistan passenger plane crashes in Karachi   – Armenian News

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has crashed in Karachi on a flight from Lahore, BBC News studies, citing aviation officers.

The plane, which was reportedly carrying round 99 passengers and eight crew, was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, one in every of Pakistan’s busiest airports.

Pictures shared on social media present smoke rising from the crash web site, a residential space in Karachi.

Emergency companies have arrived on the scene, the place properties have been broken.

“The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members,” mentioned Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for Pakistan’s aviation authority.

The plane was about to land when it crashed close to Model Colony, a neighbourhood of Karachi about 3.2km (two miles) north-east of Jinnah International Airport.

Pakistan’s military mentioned troopers from its fast response pressure had reached the crash web site to assist rescue efforts.

The crash comes simply days after the nation started permitting industrial flights to renew after a coronavirus lockdown.

