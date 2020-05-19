Pakistan: Man who kissed murdered girls in video arrested

Image copyright

A person who filmed himself kissing two girls who have been later murdered in a so-called “honour killing” has been arrested, police in Pakistan have stated.

Umar Ayaz, 28, is charged with making the video, in line with a police assertion seen by the BBC.

The father of one of many girls and one other three of their kin have been arrested for failing to report the killings and concealing proof.

The man believed to have carried out the murders stays at massive.

Police say they’re on the lookout for Mohammad Aslam, and have additionally arrested one other man on whose telephone the footage was shot and who has been charged with sharing the video.

The teenage girls, cousins aged 16 and 18, are stated to have been shot lifeless by the suspected killer final week in the village of Shaam Plain Garyom on the border of North and South Waziristan tribal districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Local district police officer Shafiullah Gandapur advised the Thomson Reuters Foundation they initially heard experiences of the killings via social media.

The officers who travelled to the village “found traces of blood, as well as blood-stained fabric”.

The girls’ killing seems to be associated to the video which was shared on social media. The video, seen by the BBC, reveals a younger man recording himself with three teenage girls in a secluded space open air.

It appeared the video was shot practically a yr in the past however went viral a couple of weeks in the past.

According to police, the third lady – who will not be kissed by Mr Ayaz in the footage – is the spouse of the alleged killer, and is believed to be in hiding. Police say they’re on the lookout for her as her life should still be in danger.

Human Rights Watch says that violence in opposition to ladies and girls stays a significant issue in Pakistan.

Activists consider about 1,000 such “honour killing” murders are carried out throughout the nation yearly.

Many such murders go unreported. The 2016 homicide of social media star Qandeel Baloch, whose life and demise induced a sensation in socially-conservative Pakistan, led to the federal government tightening the legal guidelines.

What is an ‘honour killing’?

It is the killing of a member of a household who is perceived to have introduced dishonour upon kin.

Pressure group Human Rights Watch says the commonest causes are that the sufferer:

refused to enter into an organized marriage

was the sufferer of a sexual assault or rape

had sexual relations outdoors marriage, even when solely alleged

But killings may be carried out for extra trivial causes, like dressing in a means deemed inappropriate or displaying behaviour seen as disobedient.