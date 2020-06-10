Pakistan locust plague: Locals collect insects for chicken feed

Chickens in Pakistan’s Punjab province are feasting on tonnes of locusts, which have been collected by locals affected by the infestation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has endorsed the pilot undertaking which pays individuals to bag the insects for chicken feed, because the nation struggles to include essentially the most devastating swarms in 25 years.

Collectors are educated on one of the best strategies to catch the locusts, which is at evening after they cluster to timber, and earn 20 rupees (12 cents) per kilogram.

Although the initiative needed to be paused in Punjab province due to funding points, the federal government hopes to increase the undertaking to different places.