Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes in Karachi

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has crashed in Karachi on a flight from Lahore, aviation officers say.

The plane, which was reported to be carrying 90 passengers, was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, one in all Pakistan’s busiest airports.

Pictures shared on social media present smoke rising from the crash web site, a residential space.

Emergency companies have arrived on the scene.

