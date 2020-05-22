Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi

Pakistan’s Aviation Ministry mentioned the flight was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members.

The airliner took off from Lahore and was because of land at 2:30 p.m. native time in Karachi however went lacking from the radar, Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Khan advised CNN.

An emergency response protocol has been activated, he mentioned.

Footage posted from the scene on social media exhibits flames, plumes of smoke and a avenue crammed with rubble in what seems to be a built-up space.

This is a creating story.

