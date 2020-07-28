Pakistan include Wahab Riaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed in squad for England Test series | Cricket News





Wahab Riaz revealed his desire to go back to playing red-ball cricket in June this year having actually taken an indefinite break

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and quick bowler Wahab Riaz have actually been chosen in Pakistan’s 20- guy squad for the 3-Test series versus England.

Pakistan are set up to play 3 Tests and 3 Twenty20 Internationals in between August and September, start at Emirates Old Trafford on August 5, survive on Sky Sports Cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had actually called a 29- guy integrated squad for the matches.

Wicket- keeper Sarfaraz was sacked as captain from all formats in 2015 and his last test protested South Africa in January2019 Mohammad Rizwan has actually been the first-choice considering that.

Wahab, whose last test look was in October 2018, chose in 2015 he was taking an indefinite break from the format.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will serve as Pakistan’s back-up wicket-keeper behind Mohammad Rizwan

Middle order batsman Fawad Alam played his last Test match versus New Zealand in November 2009 however is consisted of in the squad ahead of Iftikhar Ahmed.

The PCB stated the staying 9 gamers would continue to train with the squad for the T20 internationals, which follow the Test series.

1st Test: August 5-9, Emirates Old Trafford second Test: August 13-17, The Ageas Bowl 3rd Test, Augus: 21-25, The Ageas Bowl

Manchester will host the opening test from Wednesday with the next 2 matches in Southampton.

Pakistan were rejected the chance of some important match practice on Monday after the last day of their intra-squad warm-up match in Derby was deserted without a ball being bowled.

The squad is now due to have training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday prior to leaving Derby, which has actually been their bio-secure base for the previous 2 weeks, for Manchester on Saturday.

Pakistan Test squad: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam- ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

