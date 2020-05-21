Pakistan eager to tour England but won’t force return trip, says PCB chief executive Wasim Khan | Cricket News



















1:20



Any Pakistan tour of England wouldn’t happen with the intention of forcing a reciprocal tour in 2022, says PCB CEO Wasim Khan.

Any Pakistan tour of England this summer time wouldn’t be carried out with the intention of forcing a reciprocal tour in 2022, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan stated on Thursday.

England have not toured Pakistan since 2005 due to safety issues and, following a terrorist assault on the Sri Lankan workforce bus in 2009, Pakistan’s residence matches have largely been held within the United Arab Emirates.

Cricket is starting to return to Pakistan, nonetheless, with Sri Lanka and West Indies among the many groups to have toured lately, whereas the Pakistan Super League T20 match has additionally been held at residence.

But, talking on Sky Sports’ The Cricket Show, Khan stated discussions over a Pakistan tour of England this summer time was “not the time to try and leverage anything” when it comes to any attainable return journey.

“There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and 2022,” stated Khan.

“I’ve had that query raised a couple of instances; has there been a deal minimize? Is one thing going to occur?

2:36 The ECB is celebrating the work of over 200 cricket initiatives in the course of the COVID-19 disaster via its ‘Together Through This Test’ marketing campaign. The ECB is celebrating the work of over 200 cricket initiatives in the course of the COVID-19 disaster via its ‘Together Through This Test’ marketing campaign.

“But the easy reality is – and it is a real reply – we’d like to get cricket again on once more and now might be not the time to attempt to leverage something. Naturally issues will take their course over the subsequent two years.

“We’ve obtained numerous residence collection between every now and then, which hopefully will all go efficiently, and we’ll give extra confidence to the likes of Australia and England, who’re due to tour in 2022.

“But this is about getting cricket back on again. The cricketers want to play and I think it’s important for the global game as well that we start to bring a level of normalcy to playing cricket again – whatever that may look like – over the next six to 12 months.”

0:36 See how Stuart Broad ready to return to bowling within the nets for the primary time for the reason that coronavirus pandemic. See how Stuart Broad ready to return to bowling within the nets for the primary time for the reason that coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan are scheduled to play England in three Tests and three T20 internationals this summer time, following on the again of a deliberate West Indies tour in July.

Though discussions are nonetheless going down with the ECB about how any tour would work, Khan stated Pakistan’s gamers have been ‘chomping on the bit’ on the prospect.

“We need a 14-day quarantine period when we get to England and enough time to practice for the guys so they can be ready,” stated Khan.

Pakistan drew their Test collection with England 1-1 on their final tour in 2018

“That’s a little bit of a problem, so we’re an prolonged squad. We’re bringing round 25 gamers – greater than regular.

“We have been actually happy with every part we heard from the ECB, when it comes to all of the provisions they’re putting in.

“The players are chomping at the bit; we’re very much looking forward to touring.”

Former England captain and Sky Sports Cricket pundit Mike Atherton can also be hopeful of a Pakistan tour this summer time, in addition to a return collection being scheduled.

“I think Pakistan will be watching what happens with West Indies very carefully,” Atherton added.

2:11 Former England cricketers Michael Atherton and Ebony Rainford-Brent talk about how the coronavirus pandemic might have an effect on cricketers’ psychological well being. Former England cricketers Michael Atherton and Ebony Rainford-Brent talk about how the coronavirus pandemic might have an effect on cricketers’ psychological well being.

“If that goes easily and in accordance to plan, then there’s each likelihood Pakistan will come and I’m certain Wasim will probably be utilizing that as a little bit of leverage and anticipating England to go there in 2022 or thereabouts.

“I really hope so. I’d love to go back to Pakistan and see England tour again there; I haven’t seen back there since 2000 when I was a player.”