Pakistan Cricket Board to appeal Umar Akmal’s reduced ban for anti-corruption breaches | Cricket News

The Pakistan Cricket Board will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the reduced ban for batsman Umar Akmal.

Akmal, 30, was banned for three years in April for failing to report approaches to engage in corrupt practices ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League – but an independent adjudicator cut that suspension to 18 months in July.

A PCB statement read: “The PCB takes matters relating to anti-corruption very seriously and firmly maintains a zero-tolerance approach.

