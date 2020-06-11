Pakistan confirm England tour this summer | Cricket News





Pakistan are to send 28 players to England for the tour

Pakistan have confirmed they will tour England for three Tests and three T20s in August and September.

England are scheduled to play the West Indies across three Tests the following month in ‘biosecure’ environments as a result of coronavirus also it was widely anticipated Pakistan would make the day at England later this summer.

But this could be the first time they’ve confirmed definitively that they will go England, with the Pakistan Cricket Board intending to send 28 players and 14 support personnel.

Mohammad Amir (L) will miss the tour of England to be at the birth of his 2nd child

Left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail will never be among that number, withdrawing for personal reasons.

“Amir has withdrawn so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons,” a PCB statement said.

Pakistan chief executive Wasim Khan said that any Pakistan tour of England this summer would not try to force a reciprocal tour in 2022

The news uses Pakistan appointed Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed as members of these coaching staff, alongside your choice to cancel a scheduled training camp in Lahore due to a rise of coronavirus cases in the united kingdom.

Younis – Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in Test cricket after hitting 10,099 runs, including 34 hundreds, between his debut in 2000 and when that he retired in 2017 – will continue to work with the team’s batsmen.

Mushtaq Ahmed will serve as Pakistan’s spin-bowling coach for the tour – the 49-year-old claimed 185 Test wickets with his leg-spin and has since worked with England’s spinners in a coaching capacity.

Younis – who scored 218 against England at The Oval in 2016 – and Mushtaq will work with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.