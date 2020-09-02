Pakistan blocks Tinder, Grindr and other dating apps

The country’s telecom watchdog said Tuesday that it blocked access to Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi after the dating and live streaming apps fell afoul of local laws.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said it had issued notices to the companies advising them to remove dating services and moderate live streaming content on their apps. The companies didn’t respond in time — hence the block, the authority said.

The watchdog added that it can “reconsider” the block if the apps adhere to local laws and moderate indecent and immoral content.

Tinder and Grindr are popular in the United States and other Western countries. But the dating apps have far less traction in deeply conservative, religious Pakistan.

Tinder was downloaded 440,000 times in Pakistan in the last 12 months compared to 13 million times in the United States during the same period, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower. Grindr — which describes itself as “the largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people” — was downloaded 300,000 times in Pakistan compared to nearly 2 million in the United States in the last 12 months. Tagged and SayHi had each been downloaded about 300,000 times in Pakistan, and Skout 100,000 times in the past 12 months, according to Sensor Tower. Tinder, which is…

