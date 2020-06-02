Pakistan ‘blasphemy’ death row couple’s plea for freedom

Image copyright

Family handout Image caption



The couple have been discovered responsible of blasphemy in 2014





Shagufta Kausar and her husband Shafqat Emmanuel have spent the final six years in jail ready for an enchantment towards their death sentence for “blasphemy” to conclude.

Now, the household of the poor Christian couple from the central Pakistani city of Gojra hope an finish to their ordeal might be in sight, with a closing listening to at Lahore High Court scheduled for Wednesday.

Their lawyer, Saif ul Malook, who additionally represented Asia Bibi, one other Christian lady who had a death sentence for blasphemy efficiently overturned, instructed the BBC the proof used to convict the couple was deeply flawed.

But, he warned, that judges might be “fearful” of acquitting suspects, in case they’re focused themselves by extremists. Court proceedings have additionally slowed in current weeks on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

Why Pakistan’s Christians are focused

Blasphemy legal guidelines world wide

The married couple have been convicted in 2014 of sending blasphemous textual content messages insulting the Prophet Muhammad to an area imam from a cellphone quantity registered to Shagufta Kausar’s identify. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, and although no-one has ever been executed for it, dozens have been killed by mobs after being accused of the crime.

Shagufta’s brother Joseph, who requested his surname not be revealed, instructed the BBC the couple have been harmless, and he doubted they have been literate sufficient even to have written the abusive messages. Shagufta labored as a caretaker in a Christian faculty, while her husband Shafqat is partially paralysed.

Image copyright

Family handout Image caption



Shagufta Kausar labored as a college caretaker earlier than her arrest





Joseph stated on a go to to jail, Shafqat instructed him he had been tortured into making a false confession: “He told me the policeman hit [him] so hard that his leg was broken.”

The couple have 4 youngsters, who Joseph stated had been left traumatised.

“All the time they are crying… they are missing them, they wish to see their parents again.”

Human rights teams say blasphemy allegations are often used to settle private scores or goal non secular minorities. The couple’s lawyer instructed the BBC that of their trial they advised a Christian neighbour that they had argued with may need bought a SIM card in Shagufta Kausar’s identify and despatched the messages with the intention to body them.

Blasphemy convictions are sometimes finally overturned on enchantment in Pakistan. Last 12 months, Asia Bibi left the nation after greater than a decade in jail, having been acquitted by the Supreme Court. The verdict led to violent protests by hardline non secular teams.

Media playback is unsupported in your gadget Media caption Asia Bibi’s escape from Pakistan death row

Lawyer Saif ul Malook instructed the BBC he believed the case towards Shagufta Kausar and her husband was even weaker than that towards Asia Bibi.

He stated the couple deserved related assist from the worldwide group, and if acquitted, they’d additionally must be granted asylum overseas. Joseph instructed the BBC the household’s hopes for justice had been boosted by seeing Asia Bibi’s launch.

The Supreme Court judges who acquitted Asia Bibi warned of the hazard of false blasphemy allegations – nonetheless, new instances proceed to be filed within the nation. In April, a lady from the Ahmadi sect, thought of heretical in Pakistan, was charged with insulting the Prophet Muhammad throughout an argument after she tried to make a donation to an area mosque.

Who are Pakistan’s Christians?

Make up 1.6% of Pakistan’s predominantly Muslim inhabitants

Majority are descendents of those that transformed from Hinduism below the British Raj

Most transformed to flee their low-caste standing and plenty of are among the many poorest in Pakistan

Targeting of Christians fuelled by sturdy anti-blasphemy legal guidelines and anger over US-led battle in Afghanistan

What are Pakistan’s blasphemy legal guidelines?