Pakistan army chief to visit Saudi to calm tensions over Kashmir – Middle East Monitor

Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday in an effort to calm intensifying diplomatic tensions in between the 2 nations over the discontent in Kashmir.

Reuters priced quote Pakistani army spokesperson, General Babar Iftikhar, as stating that General Bajwa will visit Riyadh, however declared the visit was pre-planned and “primarily military affairs oriented”.

However, the firm priced quote unnamed senior military authorities as stating that Riyadh was “upset by Pakistan’s criticism of the kingdom’s lukewarm stance on the Kashmir territorial dispute” with India.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia ended a loan and oil supply contract to Pakistan due to the South Asian country’s criticism that the Saudi- led Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is refraining from doing enough to pressure India on the Kashmir concern, marking a brand-new turning point in the degrading relations in between the 2 allies.

Pakistan was recently required to pay back a Saudi loan of $1 billion that the kingdom employed after Pakistan insisted it be permitted to lead the OIC’s assistance for Kashmir, an area mostly under Indian profession and which was annexed by India in 2015.

Relations in between the 2 nations then began to break down when Riyadh refused Islamabad’s demand to assemble an unique conference …