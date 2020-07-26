Pairi Daza Resort in Belgium: A room with a zoo

( CNN)– Ever wish to awaken to a Walrus?

Those who choose to remain at the park overnight can select from a range of lodgings found on the east end of the park, in locations (or “worlds”) called The Last Frontier and The Land of the Cold.

The resort deals 100 spaces with 8 various styles and wildlife views.

A meddlesome brown bear looks into a guestroom at Pairi Daiza Resort. Pairi Daiza

Guestroom views consider wildlife such as wolves and bears, sea lions, Siberian tigers, penguins, polar bears and walruses.

The stays in the Land of the Cold consist of The Walrus House, where the spaces stimulate the sensation of sleeping in a snow cavern, with a glass partition that looks straight into the walrus’s water environment.

The Polar Bear House spaces use the option to look upon the white bears above ground or in the water– the window seat is especially incredible.

Love at very first sight at The Polar Bear House. Pairi Daiza

The remain consists of 24- hour park gain access to, breakfast and supper, wifi and nonalcoholic beverages in theroom Prices for a 2 day, one night bundle start at 129 euro ($150 USD) per individual.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the resort has actually set up mask and social-distancing requirements to protect both visitors and personnel.