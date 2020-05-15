Pair held on suspicion of kidnapping missing teenage girl in Hampshire

Police have actually jailed a male and also a lady on suspicion of kidnapping a 16- year-old girl that has actually been missing for a week.

The teen, recognized by authorities by her given name of Louise, was last seen at noontime on May 8, in Somborne Drive, Havant, Hampshire.

A 29- year-old male and also a 29- year-old female have actually been jailed on suspicion of abduct and also are in guardianship for examining.

Police have actually been executing house-to-house questions, searches and also accumulating CCTV in the quest for Louise.

Chief Inspector Alex Reading, of Hampshire authorities, claimed: “We’d like to comfort individuals that this is still significantly a missing individual examination and also our concern is to discover Louise and also make certain she is risk-free.

“We have actually been striving considering that Louise was reported missing to situate her therefore much we have actually obtained terrific assistance from the neighborhood, for which we are really happy.

” I recognize the general public would certainly anticipate us to check out all lines of queries in order to discover Louise and also because of this we have to progress with an open mind regarding where she may be.

“Our job will certainly proceed over the weekend break, with searches within the Leigh Park location, so if anybody has any kind of problems or if you believe you could have some info which could aid, please talk to us.

“As you will appreciate, this an ongoing investigation so we are unable to go into any further details at this time, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to find Louise.”

He included: “Louise, if you read this, please call us and also allow us recognize you are alright. We simply need to know that you are risk-free.

“If you feel you cannot call us, then please call a friend or a loved one – we need to know that you are okay.”

Louise is referred to as white, 5ft 2in high, of slim develop, with straight, black, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen putting on black pants, a black and also white candy striped tee shirt, black instructors and also a black layer with a hair hood as she was putting on in a photo launched by authorities.