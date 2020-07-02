Painting of ‘Black Lives Matter’ outside Trump Tower postponed

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has temporarily called off the painting of a ‘Black Lives Matter mural’ scheduled to begin Thursday along Fifth Avenue – just feet from the U.S. president’s former home in Trump Tower.

No explanation was presented with by City Hall as to the reasons the painting was postponed last minute and rescheduled to an unspecified time a few weeks.

The postponement came after President Trump and Mayor de Blasio engaged in a Twitter spat over the mural on Wednesday night with Trump branding it a ‘symbol of hate’ and demanding the cash for its creation be used on the NYPD instead.

Many of the luxury shops close to where in fact the mural is planned to be painted already had barricades setup and cops were seen on Thursday morning guarding the entrance to Trump Tower.

‘It has been postponed due to scheduling change,’ a city spokesperson told the New York Post. ‘We’ll be sending out more details in the coming days on a new date.’

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio called the president’s response the ‘definition of racism’

The painting had been originally scheduled to start at 11am on Thursday. Instead the sole public event the mayor had scheduled was a 10am press briefing in City Hall further downtown.

The high-end stores such as Gucci, Abercombie & Fitch, Bvlgari, Prada, Piaget and Tiffany located near to where the mural will be haven’t commented on the painting or its postponement.

Some of those attending only discovered it had been rescheduled last minute .

‘I have no idea,’ activist Michael Tucker told the Post. He only received word the painting was not going ahead as in the offing on Thursday morning.

‘I’m wanting to figure that out myself,’ that he added.

The Fifth Avenue Association was also only informed of the change on Wednesday night.

‘The city alerted us late last night it might not be moving forward the mural today. We haven’t any additional details at this time,’ President Jerome Barth said.

The Black Lives Matter mural was first announced last week to emulate those in other cities by painting the letters on a prominent roadway, in this instance, beside a former home of President Trump.

It is believed it will require one hundred gallons of paint to create and can close off traffic by Trump Tower for a number of days once painting begins.

De Blasio appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Wednesday to supply an update on the mural’s creation, nearly weekly after that he first unmasked plans for the words to be painted down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

‘Whenever Trump comes home to his old state (New York), he’ll obtain a message he still does not understand. Maybe seeing outside his doorstep will help him get the point,’ de Blasio grinned.

Trump didn’t simply take kindly to de Blasio’s taunt, taking to Twitter to lash out at the mayor, who had overnight slashed the NYPD budget by more than $1 billion.

‘NYC is cutting Police $ by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is planning to paint a huge, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter to remain Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,’ the President blasted.

‘This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon’. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, wont let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime alternatively!’

De Blasio responded directly to Trump’s tweet, calling it the ‘definition of racism’.

‘Here’s that which you don’t comprehend: Black people BUILT 5th Ave therefore much of this nation,’ de Blasio wrote.

‘Your “luxury” originated from THEIR labor, for which they’ve never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The undeniable fact that you notice it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.

The mayor responded straight to Trump simply tell him ‘you do not understand’

‘You also don’t understand that NY’s Finest are now a big part people of color. They already know Black Lives Matter,’ he continued in an additional tweet.

‘There is not any “symbol of hate” here. Just dedication to truth. Only in your thoughts could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing.’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also weighed in, according to NBC New York, supporting the mural generally but criticizing de Blasio for NYPD budget cuts amid a recently available spike in violence in the Big Apple. He claimed the target was to just to appease protesters with budget cuts but to possess reform of the police department.

‘Now it’s about making the particular change. Not just saying to the protesters, “I’m with you”,’ Cuomo said.

De Blasio’s NYPD budget cut will cancel the recruitment of 1,163 new officers, strip $484million from the overtime budget and transfer $354million to other services.

The contentious budget passed the City Council with 32 votes in favor and an unusually large 17 votes against just ahead of the midnight deadline following hours of delays.

Meanwhile, a week ago President Trump claimed the NYPD were ‘furious’ concerning the proposal to paint a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Manhattan as they faced hefty budget cuts.

After plans for the mural were first unmasked, Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, attacked Trump in a statement, saying: ‘The president is really a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City.

‘He can’t run or deny the reality we have been facing, and any time that he wants to set foot in the place that he claims is his hometown, he ought to be reminded Black Lives Matter.’

New York is following in the footsteps of Washington D.C., which had the street ultimately causing the White House painted with a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on June 5.

According to city officials, similar murals are in the offing for across New York in the coming days including one in Harlem on Adam Clayton Powell and 125th Street and another in Lower Manhattan on Center Street between Worth and Reade streets.