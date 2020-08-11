Painting Eyes on The Butts of Cattle Can Protect Them From Lions, Research Shows

The predation of animals by predators, and the vindictive killing of predators as an outcome, is a significant international preservation obstacle. Such human-wildlife disputes are a crucial chauffeur of large carnivore declines and the costs of coexistence are typically disproportionately borne by rural neighborhoods in the international south.

While present methods tend to focus on separating animals from wild predators, for example through fencing or deadly control, this is not constantly possible ordesirable Alternative and reliable non-lethal tools that protect both big predators and livelihoods are urgently required.

In a brand-new study we explain how painting eyes on the behinds of animals can protect them from attack.

Many huge felines– consisting of lions, leopards, and tigers– are ambush predators. This implies that they rely on stalking their victim and maintaining the component of surprise. In some cases, being seen by their victim can lead them to abandon the hunt.

We evaluated whether we might hack into this action to decrease animals losses to lions and leopards in Botswana’s Okavango delta area.

This delta, in north-west Botswana, has long-term marshlands and seasonally flooded plains which host a variety of wildlife. It’s a UNESCO world heritage website and parts of the delta are secured. However, though …