This Monday, that is 21st December, will be the official beginning of the winter season. That is the day when the winter solstice will take place. The workings behind the winter solstice have been the subject of fascination for several years. The date of occurrence of the solstice is the 21st of December. This does not happen always. Sometimes it can happen a little earlier or later. The calendar year that we follow does not exactly match the time taken by the sub to reach the same spot. by spot, it means the position of the sun viewed from the angle of the earth.

Science And Celebrations Concerning Winter Solstice

In the Northern Hemisphere, there is a term given to the shortest day of the year. The term is the winter solstice. This is the day when the position of the sun will be directly on top at the Tropic of Capricorn, which is quite far away. The sun will take an extreme southerly position.

While this takes place in the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere will witness a different scenario. There will be an exact reserve situation there. The longest day of the year, in that hemisphere, is the solstice of December month.

When it comes to celebrations, almost all the cultures of the world celebrate something or the other. Here are some ancient ceremonies related to the winter solstice that is followed even today-

Saturnalia

This practice was started in Ancient Rome. Saturn, the God of agriculture of the Romans, was worshipped. It was celebrated for a week starting on December 17.

Alban Arthan

In the words of the Farmers Almanac, the term means light of Winter. The prehistoric monument in Ireland, Newgrange, is related to this festival.

Dongzhi

This belongs to the culture of the ancient Chinese. the literal meaning of the term is extreme winter. Dumplings are eaten on this day of celebration in some parts of East Asia.