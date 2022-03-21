March 21 is the day of the spring equinox. According to the old calendar, the Sun Day of the month of Areg celebrates the birth of Vahagn, the god of Victory and Power.
According to the tradition, the members of the “Covenant of Arords” organization celebrate the dawn of March 20-21 in Garni temple.
On the afternoon of March 21, they are already celebrating Vahagn’s birthday in the territory of “Garni” historical-cultural reserve-museum.
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.