March 21 is the day of the spring equinox. According to the old calendar, the Sun Day of the month of Areg celebrates the birth of Vahagn, the god of Victory and Power.

According to the tradition, the members of the “Covenant of Arords” organization celebrate the dawn of March 20-21 in Garni temple.

On the afternoon of March 21, they are already celebrating Vahagn’s birthday in the territory of “Garni” historical-cultural reserve-museum.