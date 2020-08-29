Padres To Acquire Trevor Rosenthal

The Padres are close to obtaining right-handed reducer Trevor Rosenthal from the Royals,according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic Although the offer has actually not yet been completed, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports that outfielder Edward Olivares is the return headed to Kansas City in the offer. In addition, a gamer to be called later on will go to the Royals in the offer, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Rosenthal has actually become among the most desired relief pitchers on the trade market, representing a remarkable turn-around from a dreadful 2019 season– his return from Tommy John Surgery, which cost him the previous year– that saw him stroll 26 batters in simply 15 1/3 innings of work.

However, it appears that Rosenthal has for one of the most part went back to the type that made him an All-Star better with the Cardinals in the very first leg of his profession. He’s grounded his walk numbers while setting out as lots of batters as ever, and he’s boasting a great 3.29 AGE to match.

The Royals brought Rosenthal aboard as a minor-league finalizing last winter season, and they have actually parlayed that low-priced acquisition into a great reward, not just getting 13 video games of strong pitching from Rosenthal, and now obtaining a set of pieces (the second of which stays unidentified) that are more in line with the company’s long-lasting outlook.

More …