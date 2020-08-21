Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters MLB: Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres



Wil Myers scored on a mistake by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres taped a 2nd straight, 10-inning walk-off win versus the checking out Rangers, with the 8-7 triumph finishing a four-game, home-and-home series sweep.

Starting at 2nd to open the inning, Myers stopped at 3rd on Jake Cronenworth’s leadoff single to brief center off reducer Luis Garcia (0-1). However, he scored when the ball ricocheted off Heineman’s glove and rolled behind the outfielder.

Earlier in the see-saw video game, the Padres ended up being the first string in big league history to strike grand slams in 4 successive video games when Eric Hosmer linked in the 5th inning off Rangers starterKyle Gibson The 4 slams all came at the cost of the Rangers.

Singles by Hedges, who got in the video game striking.128, and Tatis plus a walk drawn by Machado set up Hosmer’s 366-foot drive into the best field stands. The blast provided the Padres a 5-2 lead.

Nick Solak connected the video game at 7-7 when he led off the ninth with a solo homer versus Padres reducer Emilio Pagan.

