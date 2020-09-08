Padres Recall Jorge Ona – MLB Trade Rumors

The Padres announced that they’ve called up outfield prospect Jorge Ona. They optioned righty Luis Patino to their alternate training site in a corresponding move. Ona will debut as the Padres’ designated hitter against Colorado on Monday, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

As Cassavell notes, the hope is that Ona will give the Padres more power from the right side of the plate. They were counting on high-end prospect Luis Campusano, whom they promoted Friday, to provide that. However, Campusano went on the injured list on Sunday after three at-bats (and a home run) because of a left wrist sprain.

Unlike Campusano, Ono is not a top 100 caliber prospect, though the Cuba native did join the club for a pricey $7MM bonus in 2016. Ona was obviously regarded as an international gem at the time, but he hasn’t quite lived up to the hype yet. Still, four years after signing, he remains a promising part of the Padres’ loaded farm system, ranking as one of their top 30 prospects at MLB.com (No. 24), FanGraphs (30) and Baseball America (30). The 23-year-old was dominant last season in Double-A, where he slashed .348/.417/.539 in 102 plate appearances, but Ona saw his campaign come to an end in July when he underwent right shoulder surgery.