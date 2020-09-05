Padres Promote Luis Campusano – MLB Trade Rumors

The Padres revealed that they have actually promoted young catcher Luis Campusano to the majors. He’ll function as their designated player versus the Athletics on Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic tweets. In other relocations, San Diego moved left- hander Jose Castillo to the 45- day hurt list and positioned righty Luis Perdomo on the 10- day IL with lower arm pain.

The 21- year- old Campusano is among lots of standout children in the San Diego company. Thanks in part to a regularly elite farm system, the Padres have actually lastly started to recognize their huge capacity this season. The club has actually stormed to a 23- 16 record, helpful for theNo 1 wild- card area in the National League, as it looks for to break a 13- year playoff dry spell.

While the Padres have actually been an enjoyable surprise as an entire, they have actually gotten little production from their catchers, who rank towards the bottom of the majors in offense. As an outcome, basic supervisor A.J. Preller has actually made a couple of significant modifications to the position in current days. Leading as much as Monday’s trade due date, the Padres shipped the light- striking Austin Hedges and got both Jason Castro andAustin Nola So, it’s uncertain just how much time Campusano will get behind the plate in 2020 (or at DH, for that matter, as the Padres likewise landed Mitch Moreland throughout an aggressive …