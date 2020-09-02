Padres Place Wil Myers, Emilio Pagan On Injured List

The Padres have announced a series of roster moves, including IL placements for outfielder Wil Myers and reliever Emilio Pagan. They also optioned David Bednar and Taylor Williams to their alternate site, and added new acquisitions Mike Clevinger, Greg Allen and Dan Altavilla to their 28-man roster.

The Padres didn’t provide a reason for placing Myers on the IL. Regardless, the 22-15 club can only hope he’ll return as quickly as possible. Myers performed poorly for the Padres over the previous two seasons, but he has rebounded this year to become an integral part of the franchise’s resurgence. The 29-year-old has slashed a marvelous .293/.365/.602 with nine home runs and 1.4 fWAR in 137 plate appearances, making him one of the NL’s best players in 2020. Myers has also played almost every one of the Padres’ games in right field. The only other players who have seen action there, Edward Olivares and Josh Naylor, departed during the team’s pre-deadline flurry of trades.

