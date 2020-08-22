Padres Place Drew Pomeranz On Injured List

The Padres revealed that they have actually put left-hander Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day injured list, retroactive toAug 19, with a shoulder pressure. The group remembered righty Luis Perdomo to take Pomeranz’s put on its lineup.

This is a horrible blow to a Padres bullpen that has actually gotten magnificent production from Pomeranz in the very first season of a four-year, $34MM agreement. The 31-year-old has yet to enable a run through his very first 9 innings this season, and opposing offenses have actually handled a weak one struck off him. Pomeranz has actually likewise logged 12 strikeouts versus 3 strolls, transformed all 4 of his conserve possibilities and included 5 holds. All things thought about, he has actually been among the elite reducers in baseball in 2020.

Pomeranz aside, San Diego’s relief corps has actually been anything however elite so far. Despite Pomeranz’s near-flawless output, the system presently ranks 27th in PERIOD (6.08 ), 26th in FIP (5.46) and 22nd in K/BB ratio (2.17 ). Cal Quantrill and Matt Strahm are the just other reducers on the group with sub-5.00 Periods, however their success has actually been available in spite of far less motivating peripherals.

It’s uncertain just how much time Pomeranz will miss out on, however the truth that he’s handling a shoulder concern is an uncomfortable advancement. Even if San Diego thinks he’ll be back in brief order, the 15-12 club– which has …