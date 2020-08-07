Padres Option Joey Lucchesi, Josh Naylor

The Padres revealed last night that they have actually optioned left-hander Joey Lucchesi and outfielder/first baseman Josh Naylor to their alternate training website. The moves trim San Diego’s lineup to the requisite 28 gamers that will work as the optimum lineup size from this point forth.

Every club made some relocate to drop their lineup to 28 gamers the other day, however the Padres’ particular options develop a little intrigue. Lucchesi had actually been lined up to begin today’s video game versus the D-backs, however that plainly will not take place now. San Diego is, a minimum of briefly, entrusted a four-man rotation which has actually currently resulted in speculation amongst fans about the possible promo of MacKenzie Gore— ranked by numerous as the leading pitching possibility in all off Major League Baseball.

The anticipation is reasonable, however it’s likewise maybe finest to temper expectations. The Padres had an off day the other day, so they might just move everybody else in the rotation up a day. Zach Davies can begin on typical rest today, followed by Chris Paddack on Saturday and Dinelson Lamet on Sunday.

San Diego likewise has other alternatives on its existing lineup. In both of Lucchesi’s starts this season, he’s been followed up my a multi-inning relief look from righty Cal Quantrill The Padres might turn the area over to Quantrill to see …