Padres Add Three To Player Pool

The Padres revealed that they have actually included left-hander Travis Radke and infielders Seth Mejias-Brean and Jason Vosler to their 60- guy player pool. All three will head to the club’s alternate training website. The additions bring San Diego’s pool approximately an overall of 57 gamers.

Radke, 27, pitched well throughout three minors levels in 2019, working to a combined 2.64 PERIOD with 9.5 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9 in 71 2/3 innings of relief work. He permitted just 2 crowning achievement because time and published a ground-ball rate north of 60 percent also. A 25 th-round choice back in 2014, Radke went through Tommy John surgical treatment that cost him the whole 2016 season and much of the 2017 season. Radke has actually never ever been thought about a high-end possibility within the company, however he brings a cumulative 2.22 PERIOD given that returning from surgical treatment and likewise tossed well in a 2018 Fall League stint.

Mejias-Brean made his MLB launching with the Friars last season and clubbed a set of crowning achievement in a quick appearance that consisted of 33 plate looks. The 29- year-old can play all over the infield and is a profession.269/.334/.382 player in simply shy of 1500 plate looks at the Triple- A level.

San Diego gotten Vosler, now 26, in the 2018 trade that sent out right-hander Rowan Wick to theCubs He divided his time equally in between very first base and 3rd base with the …