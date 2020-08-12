Padres Acquire Yonder Alonso – MLB Trade Rumors

The Padres have actually gotten very first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Braves for money, Dennis Lin of The Athletic tweets. He’ll sign up with the Padres’ taxi team. Alonso had actually been with the Braves on a minors agreement because the winter season, and he hasn’t accumulated an at- bat this year.

Now 33 years of ages, Alonso’s a veteran of a handful of big league companies because he signed up with the Reds as the seventh total choice in2008 Alonso’s no complete stranger to the Padres, who obtained him in a 2011 smash hit with the Reds, however he made a very little effect in San Diego prior to it dealt him to Oakland in 2015.

Alonso had his finest season in between Oakland and Seattle in 2017, however he has actually typically provided middling production relative to his offensively charged position. He has actually taken 3,773 plate looks in the majors, consisting of an integrated 335 in between the White Sox and Rockies in 2015, and batted.259/.332/.404 (102 wRC+) with 100 crowning achievement.

Now that he’s back with the Padres, Alonso will provide the club a little insurance coverage initially behind Eric Hosmer, Jake Cronenworth and Ty France He’s likewise now part of the very same company as bro- in- law Manny Machado, the Padres’ 3rd baseman.