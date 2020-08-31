Padres Acquire Taylor Williams – MLB Trade Rumors

The Padres have actually made yet another trade, this time getting right- hander Taylor Williams from the Mariners for a gamer to be called later on, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com tweets.

This is the 2nd sell as lots of days in between the Padres and Mariners, who formerly swung a 7- gamer offer Sunday that saw Austin Nola, Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla go from Seattle toSan Diego As held true in landing Adams and Altavilla, the concept behind getting Williams is to enhance a Padres bullpen that has actually battled with injuries and underperformance in 2020. It’s anybody’s guess whether the 29- year- old Williams will wind up as part of the option, however, considering he has just set up a 5.34 AGE throughout 86 big league innings with the Brewers andMariners Williams has nevertheless, balanced 95 miles per hour on his fastball and published a 3.80 FIP throughout his time in the bigs. He likewise will not be qualified for arbitration up until after 2021, so Williams might be an important piece for the Padres over numerous seasons if he reverses his profession.

Regardless of whether Williams rights the ship as a Padre, his pickup is yet another indication that they’re going all out in 2020. At 21- 15 and attempting to break a long playoff dry spell, the A.J. Preller- led Padres have actually made a series of significant trades given that the weekend.