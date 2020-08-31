Padres acquire Mike Clevinger from Cleveland in nine-player blockbuster at MLB trade deadline

Watch Now:

Padres Acquire Mike Clevinger From Indians

The San Diego Padres have continued their trade deadline shopping spree and they just made their biggest splash yet. The Padres have acquired right-hander Mike Clevinger from Cleveland in a massive, nine-player trade, CBS Sports HQ’s Jim Bowden confirmed. Neither team has yet announced the trade.

Here are the full trade details as confirmed by CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson:

This is the fifth trade the Padres have made in the last three days. They’d previously acquired Trevor Rosenthal from the Royals, Jason Castro from the Angels, Mitch Moreland from the Red Sox, and Austin Nola and two relievers from the Mariners.

Clevinger, 29, has pitched at an ace level the last three years, though Cleveland is loaded with pitching and his climbing arbitration salaries were going to create headaches going forward. They cashed Trevor Bauer in as a trade chip last deadline to improve multiple roster spots and they did it again with Clevinger.

