Padma Lakshmi reveals she eats over 7,000 calories a day when filming ‘Top Chef’

“Those chefs are cooking to win, so they’re putting in as much lard and butter and salt as they can,” Lakshmi, 49, told the outlet.

The former model also revealed she started taking preventative diabetic medication to regulate her blood sugar levels during filming because diabetes runs in her family. “My parents are diabetic,” she said.

In addition to a healthy eating routine, which she detailed to the outlet, Lakshmi has a robust fitness schedule.

“I started going to Pilates a few years ago, because my chiropractor recommended it for my back,” she said. The “Top Chef” star was diagnosed with scoliosis at age 13. “Pilates changed my body. It made me strong in places I didn’t know I needed to be.”

Lakshmi added: “I have a butt now that I didn’t have during my modeling career!”