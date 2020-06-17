Padma Lakshmi gets political on her new show [Video]

Padma Lakshmi’s new series, Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, premieres on Hulu on Thursday and its release couldn’t become more timely amid nationwide requires racial equality.

“We could have never known what was coming down the pike with the pandemic, with Black Lives Matter, but I was thinking about these things for a while,” the host and executive producer tells Yahoo Entertainment of the difficulties tackled on the show. “I think if you talk to many Americans who are Black or people of color or indigenous, they’ve been thinking about them for a long time too. In fact, we’ve had to think about them for our whole life.”

The unscripted series explores the standard cuisines of varied immigrant groups, but food serves as a window into more technical themes like identity, discrimination and what it means to be an American.

“Food is used as a vehicle to get to some deeper discussions, and oftentimes that discussion is not always easy,” Lakshmi says.

It’s also a personal political statement.

“It’s also an attempt to show the greater American public that immigration is not something to be feared, that it’s actually something to be celebrated,” Lakshmi adds. “There’s a lot of rhetoric coming out of Washington for the last few years to vilify and fear-monger our attitudes about immigrants. This is my rebuttal to all of that rhetoric.”

The food writer and Top Chef host is not any stranger to activism. She co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America and serves being an ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme and ACLU, where she focuses on women’s and immigrant’s rights. This new series is Lakshmi’s means of giving a voice to communities whose contributions tend to be overlooked.

“I wanted to give the microphone to the makers of the foods we love,” she explains. “America has appropriated a whole lot from a large amount of different cultures and it is ab muscles thing which makes American culture a global pantry. But I really do think that it is extremely easy to give credit where credit arrives.

“I think what bothers many people of color in the food industry is that we’ve been writing about this and we are experts on our own cuisine,” Lakshmi continues, “but when a white person discovers curry or turmeric, then all of a sudden it’s the next best thing.”

Lakshmi laments having less diversity in food media, which has develop into a hot topic recently. “It’s hard for me to read recipes by the same five white people because our country’s more interesting than that,” she says. “I wanted immigrants to be able to speak for themselves and tell their story because it is the story of America. And it is a story that hasn’t fully been told.”

Having immigrated to the U.S. from India at 4 yrs . old, Lakshmi’s experience puts her on shared ground with many of her subjects in Taste the Nation. In an episode shot in Los Angeles entitled “Where the Kabob is Hot,” Iranian-American chef Debb Michail shares the embarrassment of bringing Persian food to school in her lunch box, an anecdote to which Lakshmi can personally relate.

“I was terrified to open that lunch box because Indian food is not the most visually appealing food and it’s also very pungent,” Lakshmi recalls. “If you’re around kids who have PB&J sandwiches with the crust cut off, it doesn’t make you the most popular kid. It underlined that I was not like other kids.”

Lakshmi even went as far as temporarily changing her name during high school. “I was never American enough for American kids, and I was never Indian enough for Indian kids,” she explains. “I inhabited this funky third space that now as an adult, I can reflect and say, that third space is what made you think differently and view the world through two cultures.”

The host’s Indian heritage may be the focus of a New York-based episode entitled “Don’t Mind If I Dosa,” which begins with a debate between American pancakes and Indian dosas with her daughter. It’s a lighthearted conversation about food preferences that underscores deeper matters.

Lakshmi says she’s always had the tough conversations about race with her daughter.

“This is not something that she’s heard about for the first time right now. She’s heard about it all through her life in an age-appropriate way,” Lakshmi says of her daughter with venture capitalist Adam Dell.

