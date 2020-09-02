Padma Lakshmi Celebrates Turning 50 With JAW-DROPPING Bikini Pic

Wow We are simply going to state it, we can not think Padma Lakshmi is 50 years of ages! If you’re just as old as you feel, she needs to feel in the prime of her life!
The (*50 *) Chef host commemorated her huge 5-0 by displaying her definitely jaw-dropping bikini body on social networks, initially with an Instagram post in which she reviewed her previous year.
She composed attentively:
“This year has actually been a mix of torment and elation. The universe was engulfed by the afflictIn March We were fortunate however many weren’t and I felt an upcoming doom, a sneaking stress and anxiety I might not shake. Then another Black life was taken and it was excellent that all of us rose- however so uncomfortable too. So uncomfortable that a few of our fellow Americans might not even bring themselves to state that Black lives matter, some who hold our greatest workplaces.
But personally, in your home things were serene. We made a cocoon for our household. We lived for the very first time-all under one roofing system. We ended up being more detailed. And expertly, I lastly got to reveal the world what I would do if I got to construct a program from scratch. ‘Taste the Nation’ was well gotten beyond my wildest dreams, 100% even on rotten tomatoes! But the very best of all was hearing how all of you felt when you saw it, checking out …