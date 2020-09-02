Padma Lakshmi celebrates 50th birthday with bikini snap, reflects on ‘year of misery and elation’

“This year has been a mix of misery and elation. The whole world was swallowed up by the plague In March. We were lucky but so many weren’t and I felt an impending doom, a creeping anxiety I could not shake,” she penned in a prolonged poston Instagram “Then another Black life was taken and it was good that we all rose up- but so painful too. So painful that some of our fellow Americans could not even bring themselves to say that Black lives matter, some who hold our highest offices.”

The India- born appeal, whose mom Vijaya is a retired oncology nurse, stated amidst the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, her household has actually grown together in unthinkable methods and took the minute to release a tiny pat on the back for the success of her Hulu series “Taste the Nation.”

“But personally, at home things were peaceful. We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time-all under one roof. We became closer,” she described. “And professionally, I finally got to show the world what I would do if I got to build a show from scratch. ‘Taste the Nation’ was well received beyond my wildest dreams, 100% even on rotten tomatoes!”

