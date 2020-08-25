Padgene DZ09 Bluetooth Smart Watch with Camera



Price: $18.99 - $17.99

(as of Aug 25,2020 06:39:57 UTC – Details)



Multi function. Include Passometer, Sleep Tracker, Message Reminder, Call Reminder, Answer Call, Dial Call, Remote Control, Push Message, Altitude Meter. Maximum compatibility. All Android Smartphones and Android Tablet PC. Such as Samsung, HTC, Sony, LG, HUAWEI, ZTE, OPPO, XIAOMI, and so on. Android Tablet PC: Samsung, Nexus, Onda, Newsmy, and so on. Bidirectional anti loss. Anti lost remind Bidirectional search, you will never lose your phone again. Entertainment anytime and anywhere. Support MP3 / MP4 local playback and Bluetooth music playing Convenient to use. Please search “Padgene smart watch” for other special offer products sold by Padgene.

【Stylish Smart Watch】- With a sleek, modern design, brilliant 1.54″ OLED display. Stainless steel surface, precision laminating process. Nano TPU85 material strap, anti-sweat matte surface treatment, ergonomic convex design and soft strap, which make wearing more comfortable. Life water resistant, the smart watch surface can resist rainwater impact when you are in outdoor

【Two Working Model】- ☛Bluetooth model: Just connect the smart watch with your phone via Bluetooth, then download and install the APP (BTNotification or FunRun or Fundo), so you can read Whatsapp,Twitter,Facebook and other application push messages, make or receive calls, view and reply text messages etc.. ☛SIM card model: If you install a GSM 2G/2.5G Network SIM Card into the smart watch, you can make phone call directly from the smart watch, including answering and dial-up, send/reply messages

【Multifunctional Smart Watch】 – Activity Tracker: Pedometer, sleep monitoring, sedentary remind. Other functions: Image viewer, Sound recorder (need put and SD card ), Remote capture, Alarm clock, Calendar,Camera (0.3M),Two way Anti-lost.

【WIDE COMPATIBILITY】 – This smart watch can support most android (Full compatible)and ios phones(Function limited). Please note functions is limited for IOS system.For IOS, it just support answer & call, phone book, music play, camera, clock, pedometer, phone anti-lost alert. Still not support SMS, Radio, remote camera control, etc.

【High Capacity Battery】 -Super high capacity 380mAh Lithium-lon battery.Gives up to 180 hours standby time and 5 hours talking time.This new upgraded smartwatch is easy to use.It is perfect gift to any age.