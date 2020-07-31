Pacrate Gaming Headset with Microphone for PS4 PC Xbox One Headset Stereo Surround Sound Intense Bass Headphone with LED Light Noice Cancelling for Computer Laptop Mac (Black Green)



【Multi-platform Compatibility】The Pacrate Gaming Headset supports PS4, PS4 Pro / Slim, Xbox One, Xbox One X controller, PSP, PC, laptop, tablet, iPad, mobile phone and most other devices with 3.5 mm audio jack. NOTE: PS3, iPad Pro and Xbox One s need an additional adapter(NOT INCLUDED) to support. USB interface is used for LED lights ONLY. For mic setting tips, please contact our Customer Support Team and we will offer help within 24 hours.

【True Surround Sound Experience】The Pacrate Gaming Headset offers excellent 50 mm audio drivers in combination with advanced audio technology. It delivers high quality simulated surround sound to make the gaming experience even more intense. With the responsive audio drivers, you can better see the direction the sound is coming from, such as the fire, your opponent’s steps, and scenario indicators.

【Noise-cancelling and Sensitive Microphone for Real-time Clear Chat】The Pacrate Gaming Headset has a sensitive, adjustable microphone with noise-canceling techniques. It filters out most of the ambient noise in your area and enables real-time conversations without delay. Anti-static technology in gaming headphones prevents static noise from occurring.

【Ergonomic Fit】The trendy Pacrate Gaming Headset has an ergonomically optimized fit. The padded headband, the soft and resistant ear pads and the individually adjustable microphone ensure maximum comfort. Even after intensive use for hours, the faux leather padding and headband sit comfortably firmly without hurting.

【12-Month Customer Service】Each of our Pacrate Headsets has gone through a strict quality test before shipping. If there are any problems with our headset within 12 months, please do not hesitate to contact us seller and we are always here to offer you a satisfying solution.