Packers won’t allow fans at home games to start season

Green BayPackers (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers will not allow fans at Lambeau Field for a bit.

No fans will be permitted to go to the Green Bay Packers’ very first 2 home games this season.

While minimized capability is anticipated to be the standard at the 30 arenas NFL groups call home, the Packers won’t think about having fans in participation till after theirWeek 5 bye This suggests if you were intending on viewing the Packers host the department competitor Detroit Lions for their home opener in Week 2 or the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 on Monday Night Football personally, that’s regrettable.

#Packers reveal that Lambeau Field will not have fans throughout the very first 2 home games of theseason They will review after that. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 6, 2020

Though we can’t blame the Packers for picking security over financial resources, this is a difficult blow for them in the early part of theirseason Keep in mind their 2 other games prior to the Week 5 bye are at the department competitor Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and at the NFC South preferred New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Green Bay requirements to beat the Lions and Falcons at home, now without fans.

Could the Green Bay Packers start the season out in a feared 0-4 hole?

0-4 may be a significant overreaction here, however the Packers have the …