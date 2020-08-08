Packers still aren’t doing nearly enough to fill WR need

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers searches from the sidelines in the very first half versus the San Francisco 49 ers throughout the NFC Championship video game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara,California (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After doing little in totally free firm and entirely overlooking the draft, the Green Bay Packers still aren’t doing anything to fill a need a pass receiver.

With Davante Adams and little else dependably opting for them at the position, the Green Bay Packers entered this offseason with a need at pass receiver. A small relocation to indication Devin Funchess in totally free firm pressed the concept they ‘d utilize an early badger a pass receiver from a deep draft class.

But not just did the Packers not prepare a pass receiver in the preliminary, they traded up to take quarterback JordanLove Then in the 2nd round, running back A.J. Dillon was their choice. Subsequent chooses came at tight end, linebacker, offensive deal with (two times), center, security and protective end. So even with pass receiver skill to pluck in the later rounds of the draft, the Packers overlooked the position entirely.

Ahead of the NFL’s opt-out due date for the 2020 season, Funchess did so and pulled out. Allen Lazard, who revealed some pledge in 2015, now has the …