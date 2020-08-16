Packers sign Kenny Clark to record-breaking contract for nose tackle

Kenny Clark # 97 of the Green Bay Packers responds after getting a stop versus Marshawn Lynch # 24 (not envisioned) of the Seattle Seahawks throughout the very first quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff video game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay,Wisconsin (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Bruins’ Tuukka Rask pulls out of Stanley Cup Playoffs hours ahead of Game 3 vs. Hurricanes by Griffin Youngs

The Green Bay Packers have actually signed Kenny Clark to a record-breaking contract extension for a nose tackle that’ll keep him in the area for much more years.

Kenny Clark is remaining in Green Bay for the long run after coming to terms on a record-breaking contract extension for a nose tackle on Saturday early morning.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers signed the 2019 Pro Bowler to a four-year extension worth $70 million that consists of a $25 million finalizing bonus offer. The contract is the wealthiest for a nose tackle in NFL history and makes Clark the 12th highest-paid protective gamer in the NFL. Further, Clark will get $37 countless his contract paid in the very first 2 years of his offer.