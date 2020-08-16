Packers sign Kenny Clark to record-breaking contract for nose tackle

UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier post-fight interview live stream
Bruins’ Tuukka Rask pulls out of Stanley Cup Playoffs hours ahead of Game 3 vs. Hurricanes
Kenny Clark is remaining in Green Bay for the long run after coming to terms on a record-breaking contract extension for a nose tackle on Saturday early morning.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers signed the 2019 Pro Bowler to a four-year extension worth $70 million that consists of a $25 million finalizing bonus offer. The contract is the wealthiest for a nose tackle in NFL history and makes Clark the 12th highest-paid protective gamer in the NFL. Further, Clark will get $37 countless his contract paid in the very first 2 years of his offer.