Packers sign former Seahawks receiver Malik Turner

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 22: Wide receiver Malik Turner #17 of the Seattle Seahawks carries on versus the defense of the Arizona Cardinals throughout the video game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle,Washington (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have actually formally signed large receiver Malik Turner.

For months now, Green Bay Packers fans have actually been awaiting basic supervisor Brian Gutekunst to head out and make a huge splash in the large receiver department. This group requires some more assistance for future Hall- of-Famer Aaron Rodgers.

After the Packers didn’t take a single wideout in the NFL Draft and utilized a first-round tease quarterback Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers was naturally disturbed. Well, the group has actually lastly signed a broad receiver to bring some enjoyment to the offense.

That finalizing is … free-agent wideout Malik Turner? Green Bay signed the former Seahawks receiver onTuesday However, this truly isn’t adequate to fire up Rodgers or get a parade began in Wisconsin.

Malik Turner will seek to clean away horrible memories he formerly had at Lambeau Field while with the Seahawks

Turner is entering his 3rd season in the NFL, dressing for the Seahawks in 2018 and2019 Turner …